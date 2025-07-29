Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes looks to be on the way out of the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, or at least that would appear to be the plan. However there are doubts about a potential destination appearing for the Brazilian, but he does have a preferred option in mind.

Rodrygo barely featured in the Club World Cup under Xabi Alonso, which after missing the last month of La Liga, looked like a clear sign that Los Blancos were looking to move on from Rodrygo. Although recent reports have cast doubt over Vinicius Junior’s future at the club too, Los Blancos are open to an exit for the Brazil international.

Rodrygo requests move to Liverpool

According to indyKaila, Rodrygo has asked his agent, who is his father Eric Goes, to get in touch with Liverpool over the possibility of a move. He is keen on a switch to Anfield, and is the impetus behind the contacts, but the Goes family have been told to wait until their pursuit Alexander Isak comes to an end one way or another, at which point the Reds will reconsider their options and budget.

Exclusive: Rodrygo request move to #LFC 💣 Rodrygo’s agent has been instructed by the player to contact @LFC once again to see if any move is possible this summer. Liverpool’s told him to hold tight for a couple of weeks while they focus on bringing in Alexander Isak to… pic.twitter.com/FgTEeJjWwn — indykaila News (@indykaila) July 29, 2025

Recent weeks have also seen Tottenham Hotspur linked with a surprise move for Rodrygo, and Diario AS reported this week that Spurs have asked for permission to speak with the forward. However Santi Aouna has denied that a move is a possibility, with Rodrygo seemingly not interested in the switch.

Where will Rodrygo end up?

Rodrygo has been linked with a number of destinations, including Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich. Bayern are on the verge of signing Luis Diaz, while Arsenal have just spent big on Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke, and Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike and are pursuing Isak. On the other hand, PSG are already flush for options up front.

Certainly there seems no obvious destination for Rodrygo, and unless he is willing to make a jump to Saudi Arabia, he may have to wait until the final weeks of the tranfer market to see what options come his way.