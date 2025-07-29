Real Madrid confirm new number for Kylian Mbappe – and one other player

Real Madrid are starting their preparations for the upcoming 2025-26 season, which gets underway in just over two weeks’ time. Four signings have been added to Xabi Alonso’s squad, and while they have all been handed squad numbers (aside from the yet-to-arrive Franco Mastantuono), they are current players that have made a change.

Last week, it was reported that Real Madrid had decided to change the squad number of Kylian Mbappe. The France international took the number nine upon his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but the idea is now for him to be handed the iconic number 10, which has been made available after Luka Modric’s exit.

Mbappe teased this a few days later, and now, Real Madrid have made it official that Mbappe is their new number 10, as per Marca. However, he is not the only first team player to change their squad number, with Raul Asencio also making a swap.

Lucas Vazquez’s number 17 was left vacant upon his departure after the Club World Cup, and as per Marca, it has been snapped up by Asencio. The 22-year-old, who wore 35 during his breakout season in 2024-25, is now registered with a first team number, which confirms that he is counted on by Alonso for the upcoming campaign.

Two numbers are still vacant at Real Madrid

Mbappe’s move to 9 to 10 means that the latter number is still available, as is the number 25. As things stand, Gonzalo Garcia and Mastantuono are the only two players expected to be in the first team next season that has not been given a first team shirt as of yet.

It remains to be seen whether there is any further movement – particularly in regards to the number nine. Endrick and Gonzalo are candidates to take it, although there are chances for one of them to leave Real Madrid before the end of the summer.