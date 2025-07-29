Real Madrid are focusing on sales for the time being, having already made four additions to Xabi Alonso’s squad in Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Franco Mastantuono and Alvaro Carreras.

A number of candidates have been identified as possible departees, and one area where there will almost certainly be an exit is left-back. The arrival of Carreras means that Real Madrid have three first team options in the position, with the two existing ones being Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy.

The former has attracted interest in recent weeks, particularly from Milan. However, it is almost certainly that he will remain in Alonso’s squad for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Real Madrid do not want to sell Garcia this summer, as they see him as being the ideal backup to Carreras. And on top of this, the player himself also wants to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, as reported by MD.

Generally, Garcia performed below par over the course of the 2024-25 season, but he is determined to show that he can be a valuable player for Real Madrid going forward. And it does appear that he will be given that chance by Alonso.

Mendy is the player picked out to leave Real Madrid

Garcia’s desire to stay at Real Madrid further condemns Mendy, whom Real Madrid want to part ways with this summer. The 30-year-old, who is attracting interest from his native France, is not counted on, despite having only signed a new three-year contract a few months ago.

It will not be easy for Real Madrid to sell Mendy, but it is necessary to get him off the books. They cannot afford to have three first team left-backs in their squad for the upcoming season, especially if the plan is for another signing or two to be brought in before the start of September – when the transfer window closes.