Real Madrid star has future thrown into doubt amid stance on new contract

Real Madrid have overhauled their defence in the last 12 months, and that process is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras have joined in the last couple of months, and more arrivals are planned between now and next summer.

As well as the aforementioned trio, Real Madrid have had Raul Asencio come into the first team fray, while club officials are still counting on Eder Militao despite back-to-back ACL injuries. Furthermore, there are plans for Ibrahima Konate to join, either this summer or in 2026 as a free agent.

That would leave Real Madrid with Huijsen, Konate, Militao and Asencio as first team centre-back options, which casts doubt on the futures of Antonio Rudiger, 32, and David Alaba, 33.

As per Diario AS, there is a real chance that Rudiger leaves Real Madrid next summer when his contract expires. He is considered to be “on the exit” ramp, with the chances of him being offered a new deal said to be slim at this stage.

Real Madrid are waiting to see how Rudiger’s physical levels are next season before making a definitive decision. Given his age, there is every chance that he continues to regress – and if this were to be the case, the club could turn their back on him.

Alaba’s situation is even more precarious

While there is a chance that Rudiger stays beyond 2026, this will almost certainly not be the case for Alaba. Real Madrid want him to leave now, although they recognise that it will be difficult to sell him due to a lack of interest.

Alaba’s injury problems are even worse, and given that he is on a massive wage, there is little chance of a renewal being offered. If he does not leave this summer, he will be at the bottom of the pecking order for centre-back options, although he could still be counted on by Alonso.