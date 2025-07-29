Real Madrid announce exit of midfielder on loan deal

Real Madrid are continuing their exit operation of Castilla graduates, with the latest to depart Mario Martin. The 21-year-old has moved across the city to Getafe, where he will spend the season on loan.

Martin came through the academy system at Real Madrid, making his first appearances for the Castilla side in 2021. He would then become a regular under Raul Gonzalez for the next two campaigns before making a switch to Real Valladolid on loan last season. In total, he made four appearances for the senior team, amounting to 41 minutes off the bench, three of which came last season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Mario Martin moves to Getafe on loan

Part of the Club World Cup squad that went to the USA with Xabi Alonso, Martin has decided to seek more minutes again, and joined Getafe on loan for the season. Los Azulones have also revealed they have an option to buy on Martin, although it is not yet clear how much that is worth.

Loan move to Real Valladolid

Last season was a mixed one for Martin at Valladolid. Although he ended the season as a regular, making 32 appearances (1,859 minutes), a slow start and disciplinary issues hindered him. Martin ended up being sent off on three occasions, including against Real Madrid and Getafe. A testament to his combative style, the torrid season at Valladolid made it difficult for anyone to come out with much credit.

Role at Getafe for Mario Martin

With Carles Alena moving to Alaves, and talk of Chrisantus Uche and Mauro Arambarri also moving on, Getafe will be keen to bolster their midfield options. Martin should fit in well with Jose Bordalas’ hard-working outfit, and will be asked to keep things tight in the middle of the pitch. Marca also say that ex-Real Madrid assistant manager Davide Ancelotti tried to bring him in at Botafogo.