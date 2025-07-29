Manchester City duo closing in on La Liga moves

Girona have benefitted plenty from their participation in the City Group, and the Catalan side are in desperate need of reinforcements this summer. They could be about to bring in €55.5m in extra quality.

Michel Sanchez’s side narrowly kept their head above water last season, despite making their debut in the Champions League. With Miguel Gutierrez keen on a move away from the club, robbing them potentially of another star performer, Sporting Director Quique Carcel is yet to sign anyone for the Catalan side this summer.

Two Manchester City starlets on the verge of loan deals

According to SER Catalunya (via Sport), Girona are in advanced talks to seal the loan signings of starlets Vitor Reis and Claudio Echeverri. Both arrived at Manchester City in January, with Reis costing €37m from Palmeiras, and Echeverri signing for €18.5m from River Plate. He had been linked with a move on loan to Girona on arrival in Europe, but Roma have also been credited with interest in a move for Echeverri.

Echeverri: The missing spark for Michel?

Last season Girona found it difficult to unbalance defenders in quite the same fashion without the power of Artem Dovbyk, and nous of Aleix Garcia, but more than anything, the dynamism of Savio Moreira. The Brazilian subsequently moved to Manchester City, but Girona struggled to replicate his production through Bryan Gil and record signing Yaser Asprilla. Echeverri could provide the creative spark and incisive quality missing at Montilivi.

Vitor Reis: One-time Real Madrid target

Meanwhile Reis will be eyeing a place in defence alongside David Lopez and Ladislav Krejci. The Brazilian talent was a target for Real Madrid for a long time before City finally moved for him. Los Blancos will get a look at him up close if indeed a move to Girona does go through.