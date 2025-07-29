A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Alaves

Alaves have sold striker Joaquin Panichelli to Strasbourg for €16.5m after an excellent season with Mirandes in Segunda on loan. Abdel Abqar has also found a new team, joining Getafe.

Athletic Club

Athletic Club have confirmed the departure of Alvaro Djalo to Qatari side Al-Gharafa on loan with an option to buy. He became the club’s record signing for a fee of €15m last summer. The loan fee alone is €3m.

Barcelona

Barca Atletic talent Pedro Soma has returned to his native USA to sign with San Diego FC, as reported by Moretto.

Pedro Soma ya firmó su contrato con San Diego FC. https://t.co/EEWhIzEnKq — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) July 27, 2025

Celta Vigo

Despite seemingly being out of the race, it now appears that Celta Vigo will bring in Bryan Zaragoza. A deal has been agreed with Bayern Munich for Zaragoza to move on loan with an option to buy that could become an obligation, depending on certain objectives. That is according to Marca, who say that Zaragoza prioritised a move to Celta over the likes of Porto and Bournemouth.

🚨⤵️ More exclusive details on Bryan #Zaragoza: €13m obligation to buy will be triggered based on a realistic number of appearances, and Celta Vigo finishing at least between 11th and 13th in the league table. 🇪🇸 https://t.co/GCADyYieMm — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 27, 2025

Florian Plettenberg adds that the option is €13m, and that the deal depends on the number of appearances Zaragoza makes, and Celta’s finishing position, which if it is lower than 13th, will prevent the option from becoming obligatory.

Espanyol

Blackburn Rovers winger Tyrhys Dolan has joined Espanyol on a free, committing for the next three years.

Getafe

Getafe have announced the signing of central defender Abdel Abqar on a free from Alaves. The Morocco international has signed a three-year deal with Los Azulones. Going the other way is Juan Berrocal, who has joined Atlanta United on loan.

Girona

In addition to bringing in two loanees from Manchester City, Girona are closing in on Athletic right-back Hugo Rincon. Marca explain that it would be a loan without an option to buy. On the other flank, The Athletic report that Girona have approached Aston Villa to sign left-back Alex Moreno, with Miguel Gutierrez expected to depart. He has made up his mind that it is the right time to do so.

Levante

Levante have brought in forward Goduine Koyalipou from RC Lens on loan. They will pay €500k and have an option to make the deal permanent. Manu Sanchez adds La Liga experience at left-back, arriving on loan from Celta.

RCD Mallorca

Matteo Moretto reports that RCD Mallorca are looking to offload forward Cyle Larin, with Valencia one of the interested parties. Defender Jose Copete has already made the switch to Mestalla. Another defender in Siebe Van der Heyden has also exited the building, bringing in €2m from KAA Gent.

El Mallorca busca una salida para Cyle Larin y en las ultimas horas el Valencia se ha interesado en el. pic.twitter.com/okOMipuHmO — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) July 25, 2025

Real Betis

Real Betis are closing in on a replacement for midfielder Johnny Cardoso. Mexican Nelson Deossa has already given the green light, and Marca say that club officials are traveling to Monterrey to close a deal. Academy midfielder Mateo Flores has joined Arouca on loan.

Central defender Valentin Gomez has completed a €5.3m move from Velez Sarsfield, signing a five-year deal.

Real Madrid

Another Castilla departure, Real Madrid right-back Loren Aguado has signed for Albacete, reports Rodra. Mirandes and Qatar were both interested, but Albacete will get a second Real Madrid player over the line after Jesus Vallejo.

Loren Aguado, fichaje cerrado por el Albacete ✅ Se marcha traspasado. El Mirandés y Catar también intentaron hacerse con él hasta el final.@espn @ESPNFC https://t.co/3i1cVllhf9 — Rodra (@Rodra10_97) July 28, 2025

Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo remain in talks for Luka Jovic, and The Athletic say that despite the Asturian side stretching their budget for the Serbian, he continues to ask for more. President Martin Pelaez told Football España on Monday that they would ‘fight for Jovic’s signing’.

Left-back Carlos Pomares and right-winger Paulino de la Fuente have been released by Oviedo.

Valencia

As reported by Nacho Sanchis, the deal for Jose Copete to become a new Valencia centre-back is worth more than €3.5m. Copete will sign a four-year deal, and Mallorca will retain a sell-on fee. Meanwhile talks with Leon for midfielder Nicolas Fonseca have broken down, say Marca. They continue on to say that Los Che are battling it out with Real Sociedad for AS Monaco centre-back Mohammed Salisu, but the latter have an advantage as Valencia cannot afford the deal.

👌Exclusiva confirmada. Copete ya está en Valencia. Como desvelamos firma hasta 2029 por +3M Os digo más. Si no viajó hasta hoy es porque NO se cerró hasta hoy. No por dinero sino por un % de sus derechos que tiene el club que lo formó 😉. Por eso se incluye un % de futura venta https://t.co/LTC6VB2r6H pic.twitter.com/g0OfyXEtP1 — Nacho Sanchis (@sanchis14) July 27, 2025

Larin is one of multiple options for Valencia, and another is Real Betis’ Borja Iglesias, who is holding out for a move to Celta. Como forward Ivan Azon has also been offered to Carlos Corberan’s side.

Villarreal

Villarreal have made the deal to bring back Tajon Buchanan from Inter official. The Canadian international pens a five-year deal, believed to be worth €9m, while Inter will retain a sell-on fee.