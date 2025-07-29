Athletic Club star Inaki Williams has this season been named the first black captain in the history of the Basque club, a milestone that he discussed on Tuesday. Los Leones are just 14 years on from their first ever black player.

Back in 2011 Marcelo Bielsa handed defender Jonas Ramalho his debut against Sevilla, who has Angolan roots, marking a major milestone in the history of Athletic Club. Just three years later, Williams would take to the pitch in 2014. After former captain Oscar de Marcos announced his retirement, Williams has taken over the armband as the longest-serving first-team player.

Inaki Williams: ‘It was destiny that I was born in Bilbao’

The press conference given by Williams made headlines for his criticism of Barcelona’s pursuit of his brother, Nico Williams. However a much more important discussion was sparked when the elder Williams was asked about his taking over as the first black captain at San Mames.

“It means a lot. It seems like a coincidence when my mother and father gave birth to me in Bilbao… but it’s destiny. We are lucky to represent many people who come from abroad to earn a living and be a reference, both in the Basque Country and in Spain, it’s important.”

Williams believes in positive political and social impact

Williams went on to say that it was important to give visibility to his background, amid the current political and social crisis, given the intense attacks on the working class and immigrant population from Spain’s far right political parties. Both Williams brothers have suffered racial abuse on the pitch too.

“We are people from humble families and publicising this is good for everyone. It’s fashionable to be far right and those of us who have a voice will try to continue to prove them wrong, and break down barriers.”

The background of Williams brothers

The 31-year-old, who has played for both Spain and Ghana, was born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, with his mother walking across the Sahara desert before crossing into Spain at the Melilla border. His family was taken in by a Basque priest in Pamplona, hence the common Basque names Inaki and Nico.

Recent weeks in Spain have seen vigilante mobs marauding around the suburbs of Madrid, attacking people of immigrant backgrounds, spurred on by the rhetoric of the far-right Vox party.