Barcelona Getafe

Chelsea to hand new deal to star man following Saudi Arabia interest

Image via Cordon Press

Spain defender Marc Cucurella did not get off to the brightest start at Chelsea, and towards the end of last season, looked like he could be on his way out of the club. Now they are moving to ensure that the left-back remains at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2022, for a cost of €65.3m making him one of the most expensive defenders in history. Playing a key role in Chelsea’s runs to the Conference League and Club World Cup titles, he has become a fixture for Enzo Maresca.

Al-Nassr interested in Cucurella

According to Marca, Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr are keen on Cucurella, and are preparing to make an offer to the Spain international. Their idea is to hand Cucurella a deal he ‘cannot refuse’, albeit he has three years remaining on his deal at Chelsea.

Al Nassr are keen on Cucurella
Image via EFE

Chelsea keen to retain Cucurella – Fabrizio Romano

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has done his best to quash any suggestion that Cucurella could leave Chelsea for Saudi Arabia though. Initially noting that Al-Nassr have not yet made a bid for him, and that he is focused on Chelsea, Romano then went on to reveal that Chelsea plan to offer Cucurella a new contract.

His information is that Cucurella will remain Chelsea’s first-choice at left-back, despite their move for Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, and emphasizes that the London side see Cucurella as a key player.

Cucurella set to Spain’s left-back at the World Cup

Cucurella is set to remain as Spain’s starting left-back going into the 2026 World Cup, all being well. The Chelsea man will no doubt be keen to go into the tournament in the best shape possible, and having observed the fate of Aymeric Laporte in Saudi Arabia, is unlikely to risk questioning Luis de la Fuente’s faith in him.

Posted by

Tags Al-Nassr Chelsea Marc Cucurella Saudi Arabia Spain La Roja

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News