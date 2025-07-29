Chelsea to hand new deal to star man following Saudi Arabia interest

Spain defender Marc Cucurella did not get off to the brightest start at Chelsea, and towards the end of last season, looked like he could be on his way out of the club. Now they are moving to ensure that the left-back remains at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2022, for a cost of €65.3m making him one of the most expensive defenders in history. Playing a key role in Chelsea’s runs to the Conference League and Club World Cup titles, he has become a fixture for Enzo Maresca.

Al-Nassr interested in Cucurella

According to Marca, Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr are keen on Cucurella, and are preparing to make an offer to the Spain international. Their idea is to hand Cucurella a deal he ‘cannot refuse’, albeit he has three years remaining on his deal at Chelsea.

Chelsea keen to retain Cucurella – Fabrizio Romano

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has done his best to quash any suggestion that Cucurella could leave Chelsea for Saudi Arabia though. Initially noting that Al-Nassr have not yet made a bid for him, and that he is focused on Chelsea, Romano then went on to reveal that Chelsea plan to offer Cucurella a new contract.

🚨🔵 EXCL: Chelsea plan to offer new deal to Marc Cucurella, key part of the long term project. Al Nassr links not confirmed, no talks as #CFC see Cucurella as important player. Jorrel Hato would be back up at LB and also key addition as centre back. pic.twitter.com/VWDKUsvVmK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2025

His information is that Cucurella will remain Chelsea’s first-choice at left-back, despite their move for Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, and emphasizes that the London side see Cucurella as a key player.

Cucurella set to Spain’s left-back at the World Cup

Cucurella is set to remain as Spain’s starting left-back going into the 2026 World Cup, all being well. The Chelsea man will no doubt be keen to go into the tournament in the best shape possible, and having observed the fate of Aymeric Laporte in Saudi Arabia, is unlikely to risk questioning Luis de la Fuente’s faith in him.