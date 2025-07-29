Marc-Andre ter Stegen is unhappy with Barcelona
Barcelona release statement following Marc-Andre ter Stegen surgery

Barcelona have confirmed that captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen has undergone surgery for a recurring back problem. There is plenty of intrigue surrounding his diagnosis, given the length of his injury could have a major impact on Barcelona’s ability to register new players in the coming month.

The German goalkeeper announced the decision last week, explaining that he would be out for three months, one month short of the required four-month period for Barcelona to activate La Liga’s injury rule. That would allow them to use 80% of the amount of ter Stegen’s salary limit cost towards other players on a temporary basis, with new additions Roony Bardghji, Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia currently unregistered.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is not thinking about leaving Barcelona.
No timeline given on recovery for ter Stegen

It means their ability to do so may hinge on the medical report written up by surgeon Amelie Leglise, who operated on ter Stegen on Tuesday. That much was confirmed by Barcelona, but they did not give a recovery period.

Barcelona to submit medical report to La Liga

It had been suggested last week by another doctor that ter Stegen’s announcement will have little impact on La Liga’s ruling. The Blaugrana now have 30 days to submit a report to La Liga, as per MD. Four members of the medical commission for La Liga will then give the green light to the league on the report they receive, provided they perceive no issues.

Barcelona were reportedly very unhappy with ter Stegen’s announcement, seeing it as deliberate sabotage of their plans, and questions have been raised over his captaincy for next season.

