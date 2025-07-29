Barcelona Director of Football interested in move for Chelsea man on loan

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has had two years of ups and downs at Chelsea since moving from Villarreal. However after bringing in Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, the Senegalese international is now looking for an exit, with a return to La Liga a possibility.

After signing for €37m in 2023, Jackson has made 81 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 30 goals and giving 12 assists. Yet his inconsistency in front of goal has led to Chelsea seeking alternative options, and Caught Offside say that they have set the asking price at €50m.

Barcelona interested in loan move for Jackson

The same outlet go on to explain that Barcelona are interested in a potential loan deal for Jackson, and Director of Football Deco is expected to discuss the matter in the coming days. The Catalan giants would be one of the leading contenders for a loan with an option to buy deal, where he would be an alternative to Robert Lewandowski.

Interest from Serie A and Premier League

For his part, Jackson is set to prefer to remain in the Premier League. Newcastle United could look to him if Alexander Isak moves on, while Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has worked with him in the past. Manchester United are also credited with an interest, although Chelsea are wary of selling to rival teams.

A more appealing option for Chelsea could be a move to Serie A, but Jackson has turned down a move to AC Milan. Napoli have shifted their attention elsewhere, and Juventus have enquired about him.

The perspective on Barcelona moving for Jackson

While Jackson might have been a logical alternative before Marcus Rashford’s arrival last week, a move for the 24-year-old seems highly unlikely. Rashford is slated to play off the left, but it solidifies Ferran Torres’ role through the middle, and unless Barcelona plan to cash in on Torres – and convince him of a move – a move for Jackson would be a strange use of resources.