Director of Football Deco had made it his mission to ensure that none of Barcelona’s senior players entered the final year of their contract, but it is a task proving much more difficult than he might have anticipated.

The Catalan giants are keen to renew the deals of both Eric Garcia and Frenkie de Jong, but both contracts have been put on hold for differing reasons. Meanwhile Barcelona have decided to hand Jules Kounde a new deal too, albeit he is operating at right-back, leaving them overstocked at centre-back.

Koundé's renewal is fully done and initially the plan was to announce it one day before the Asia tour, but Rashford's signing changed the planning. @JoanPoquiEraso — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 29, 2025

Andreas Christensen stands firm on Barcelona exit

Robert Lewandowski and Andreas Christensen are the other players out of contract in 2026, and while the veteran Polish striker is a unique case due to his age, the idea was to move the Danish defender on this summer, bringing in some much needed funds and freeing up space in their salary limit. La Vanguardia say that Christensen is holding firm on his stance though, and intends to see out his contract with the Blaugrana.

Could Barcelona put Ronald Araujo on the market?

The same outlet then goes on to detail that given the Christensen situation, Barcelona will now listen to offers for Ronald Araujo again, as they try to balance the books. Their sources at the club say that if Araujo believes he has no chance of getting a starting spot back, he could request an exit.

Desperation mode for Barcelona?

Araujo too has made it clear, and very publicly that he has no intention of leaving Barcelona either though, and it seems his sale is a pain they can come to terms with, rather than the ideal. Similarly, Barcelona are reportedly seeking a sale for Hector Fort, even if it would make sense for the Blaugrana to continue developing the 19-year-old behind Kounde and perhaps Garcia, perhaps pushed by the club’s salary limit situation.