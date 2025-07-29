Barcelona are expected to return to the Spotify Camp Nou during the 2025-26 season, although the planned date could be pushed back once again.

It has been over two years since the Espai Barca project began, and despite initial plans being for the Barcelona first team to start playing matches back at their home stadium in November 2024, that quickly became impossible. Further plans for a return in February and May of this year were also scrapped, with the new idea being for next month’s Joan Gamper Trophy to be the curtain-raiser.

However, those plans were scrapped too, with Barcelona instead hoping to be back at the Spotify Camp Nou for their first home match of the 2025-26 La Liga season, which is against Valencia in September.

However, there is now a chance that this is not possible, with Sport reporting that the match could instead be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, where Barca Atletic typically play their fixtures.

Montjuic return not possible for Valencia fixture

Barcelona are still hoping to be back at the Spotify Camp Nou for the MD4 clash, but it is becoming less and less likely. Because of this, alternative options have been drawn up, with best solution being for the match to be played at the 6000-capacity arena.

Over the last two seasons, Barcelona have played at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic, but the stadium has an event on for the weekend of the Valencia fixture, which is why it cannot be played there.

Recently, Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted that he does not know when Barcelona will be able to return to the Spotify Camp Nou, which is very worrying – not only because the plans are very much behind schedule, but also considering that the stadium will significantly help increase revenue, which is much-needed amid the club’s perilous financial situation.