Barcelona announce that two games will be broadcast on YouTube for free

Barcelona have announced that they will be broadcasting their two remaining preseason games in Asia on YouTube, following an embarassing mishap on Sunday. The Blaugrana explained that they did not want any further issues for their fans.

On Sunday Barcelona had broadcast their opening preseason friendly in Japan against Vissel Kobe through the club app. Members and those under their loyalty scheme could watch the match for free or at a reduced price, while others could also pay to watch the game. However the signal from the game was interrupted, and Barcelona ended up streaming the second half live through YouTube. After the incident, Barcelona announced they would be returning the money to those who had paid to watch the game.

Barcelona to make remaining games free

The Blaugrana have announced that the remaining two preseason games against FC Seoul and Daegu FC will be broadcast free of charge on YouTube to everyone. After contracting an external company to handle the streaming, the club claimed did not want any further problems, and issued an apology to fans for not meeting the ‘required standards’. Those in South Korea will not be able to access the game, as it is being broadcast by a TV channel who have purchased the rights.

When are Barcelona’s remaining preseason games?

Barcelona will complete their tour of South-East Asia with a game against FC Seoul in the South Korean capital at 11:00 CEST on Thursday (31st of July), before heading to Daegu to face Daegu FC at the same time on Monday the fourth of August. After that, Barcelona only have the Joan Gamper trophy against Como on the 10th of August, before their La Liga season begins on 16th away to RCD Mallorca.

Eric García trained individually today because of a muscle overload sustained against Vissel Kobe. It's precautionary. @JoanPoquiEraso — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 29, 2025

Barcelona’s full statement

FC Barcelona informs its members and fans that in light of the issues last Sunday, the remaining two games of the Blaugrana Tour Asia Edition 2025 by Philips Ambilight (v FC Seoul on 31 July and v Daegu FC on 4 August) will be broadcast free of charge via the official FC Barcelona YouTube channel.

The Club had outsourced the broadcasting of the three games of the Asian tour and received assurances that fans would receive an efficient service, but it wasn’t possible due to causes beyond the Club’s control. In light of this situation, Barça does not want any further jeopardy regarding our fans, hence the decision has been taken to offer both remaining games free of charge to users.

The Club would like to apologise to its members and fans around the world because the service didn’t reach the required standards for the Institution and wants to ensure that those problems don’t reoccur. Furthermore, FC Barcelona will soon begin to compensate the fans who couldn’t watch the game.