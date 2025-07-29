AC Milan ahead of Manchester United in race for La Liga midfielder

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra looks set to be the saga of the summer for Los Che, with Yarek Gasiorowski and Cristhian Mosquera departing early in the transfer window to PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal respectively. However with Guerra, it seems that Valencia are making a more concerted effort to hold onto the talented 22-year-old.

Guerra is out of contract in 2027, and is reportedly hearing out Valencia first and foremost, despite significant interest in him. After turning down an initial offer from Los Che, he now has a second renewal on the table from the club. Meanwhile recent reports claimed that Manchester United were close to agreeing terms with Guerra’s camp. AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also keen on Guerra, although in the latter’s case, they require departures first. It appears Atletico may move for another creative presence first.

AC Milan most keen on move

Valencia reportedly want at least €20m if Guerra is to move, despite their efforts to hold onto him, and with Villarreal possessing a 30% sell-on fee clause, it means in reality any deal would cost at least €26m. Even though United seemed best-placed for a move, Diario AS say that AC Milan are the side that have shown the most interest in him.

Valencia stance on Javi Guerra

At the same time, Valencia appear to be giving it their all to retain Guerra, who is open to staying. The same outlet go on to say that Valencia are not listening to offers for Guerra currently, as they negotiate a new contract with him.

It would not be the first time that contract talks have gone awry for Valencia, but it seems they have identified Guerra as the player they want to fight to keep hold of. Following the sales of Mosquera and Yarek, the necessity to bring in money will also be reduced.