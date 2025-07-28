Xabi Alonso unconvinced by Real Madrid defender

Real Madrid had sparked optimism amongst their fanbase at the Club World Cup, but if there is one thing that their heavy defeat against Paris Saint-Germain did do, it was lower expectations for manager Xabi Alonso. The new coach probably got a good idea of what surgery he needs to do to his squad too.

The hot topic since the Club World Cup has been the potential addition of a midfielder, with the Basque feeling, like many, that the absence of Toni Kroos is still visible on the pitch. However so far the only strong interest from the club has been directed to Rodri Hernandez, who Manchester City assure is not for sale. The other problem detected appears to be in central defence.

Xabi Alonso unconvinced by Raul Asencio

Amid talk of moves for Wiliam Saliba and Ibrahima Konate, doubts have been cast over the futures of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. However just as concerning for Los Blancos was the form of Raul Asencio at the Club World Cup. While Dean Huijsen jumped to the top of the pecking order, Asencio nosedived to what Sport say could be the bottom of Alonso’s ranking, alongside Alaba. Their information is that Alonso is not convinced that Asencio has a long-term future at the club.

Asencio’s future at Real Madrid

Asencio made two social media posts during and after the Club World Cup apologising for his mistakes and form, costing two goals and a red card in just 121 minutes, across four outings. Sport say that Asencio’s future is up in the air.

On Monday he was registered as a first-team player for Real Madrid, who have reportedly agreed but not announced a six-year deal for the 22-year-old. If that deal has been signed, it seems unlikely Asencio would be willing to give up on his goal of being a Real Madrid first-team player so swiftly. His contributions in the USA certainly have him on the back foot with Alonso though, and it would be no surprise to see Aurelien Tchouameni, Huijsen, Rudiger and perhaps even Eder Militao starting ahead of him at the start of next season.