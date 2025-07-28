It is no secret that Real Madrid are open to an exit for Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes this summer, who after the Club World Cup appears to be on the outside looking in, given the lack of game time afforded to him by Xabi Alonso. Howeer there is now talk that Vinicius Junior’s future is not guaranteed for next season.

Los Blancos and Vinicius Junior have been locked in a contract dispute for the best part of a year, with the Brazilian keen to be paid the same amount as last summer’s star signing Kylian Mbappe. However Real Madrid are reluctant to cave to his demands, and with two years remaining on his deal, time is ticking for both sides to make a decisive move.

Real Madrid will consider offer for Vinicius Junior

Given the situation, and with no sign of movement from either side, MD report that if a good offer were to come in for Vinicius, then they would consider it. His contract demands would increase his wages from around €15m per year to the €23m per year that Mbappe is earning including his signing fee and bonuses – an increase of 50% that President Florentino Perez has no intention of sanctioning.

The fact that Vinicius has just authored his least impressive season in three or four years has only solidified their position, and an exit could be on the cards if someone can provide an offer attractive to both player and club.

Real Madrid have back-up plan in place

This follows on from a report that if Vinicius were to leave this summer, then Real Madrid would pursue Manchester City star Erling Haaland. Perez has been an admirer of Haaland since his Borussia Dortmund days, and were Los Blancos to receive an influx of funds, then they would put them towards trying to sign the Norwegian.

A ‘good offer’ likely means hundreds of millions of euros from Saudi Arabia no doubt, with talk earlier in the year of a €350m offer from the Middle East – a deal that would tranform Real Madrid’s financial position. It may also be a method of applying pressure on Vinicius to sign a new deal.