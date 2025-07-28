Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior are a year down the line from Saudi Arabia making a very public attempt to sign the Brazilian, but are no more clear on his future. Talk of a move to the Middle East has cooled this summer, yet there remains no agreement between Los Blancos and Vinicius.

He now has just two years left remaining on his contract, and the clock is now ticking for Los Blancos. Should he make it to next summer without a new deal, Real Madrid will be forced to chance losing him for free, or making a cut-price sale.

Why Vinicius has not signed a new deal with Real Madrid

After meeting with Saudi Arabia in February, in March the first reports emerged that Vinicius had agreed a new deal with Real Madrid. For a couple of months, the news surrounding the Brazilian calmed, but in June it was revealed that no deal had been signed. The reason being that Vinicius is demanding that he be paid at least the same if not more than star arrival from last summer, Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid contingency plan if Vinicius leaves

However Los Blancos are not ruling out the possibility that Vinicius leave. According to Cadena SER, via MD, an exit for Vinicius would lead to a move for Manchester City star Erling Haaland. President Florentino Perez has long dreamed of uniting Mbappe and Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu, and this could open the door to a move for the Norwegian.

Vinicius negotiating position

Real Madrid attempted to sign Haaland before he left Borussia Dortmund, but now with a deal until 2034 for at Manchester City, bringing him in looks more difficult. In the past though, agent Rafaela Pimienta has always declared that she will give their clients options for their future.

Vinicius could well have argued for a similar standing to Mbappe last summer, but despite the Frenchman’s struggles to adapt, Mbappe had a much more productive year last time out. Vinicius had some good performances last year, but has only shown flickers of the player that competed for the Ballon d’Or since the end of the 2023-24 season, weakening his claim.