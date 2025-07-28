Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior were hand-in-hand at the summit of world football this time last year, with the Brazilian having led Los Blancos to a second Champions League trophy in three years, and seemingly on course for the Ballon d’Or based on reports in the local media. A year down the line, neither seem particularly thrilled with the other.

Vinicius was made a public target by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund last summer, and he met with Saudi officials last season to hear out their potential offer. Cadena SER say that despite having reached an agreement on a new deal, Vinicius has since demanded that he be paid the same amount as Kylian Mbappe.

🇧🇷‼️ ¡A vueltas con la renovación de Vini! 🥶 La nueva demanda salarial de su agente ha enfriado las conversaciones 👉 Un cara a cara entre Florentino Pérez y el jugador podría desbloquear la situación 🔎 @hectorglez29 explica en #CarruselMercato cómo está el 'caso Vinicius' pic.twitter.com/0xh1sfgTxH — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) July 28, 2025

Real Madrid not considering changing terms

A demand that has not gone down well with Los Blancos. They have no plans to alter the deal they had agreed with the Brazilian, and relations have cooled between Real Madrid and Vinicius’ agents. The club have no plans to restart talks with Vinicius, unless his agents do, until 2026, when he would have 18 months left on his deal. Their information is that only Florentino Perez and Vinicius can resolve the matter face to face.

Real Madrid have contingency plan in place

If Vinicius does not back down from his current position, it very much appears as though Los Blancos have a contingency plan in place. This week it has been reported that Real Madrid would already consider a good offer for Vinicius, and should he leave the club, Perez already has the idea of going after Erling Haaland in mind.

Pressure on Vinicius?

These reports could well be an attempt from the club to shift the pressure onto Vinicius over signing a new deal. The Brazilian can expect the local media to stoke said pressure on him as the months go by, especially if his form does not improve from the end of last season.