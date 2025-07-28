Real Madrid dealt body blow in pursuit of top defensive target

The consistent rumours surrounding Ibrahima Konate and William Saliba in Spain are indicators that on some level, there is uncertainty over the current options in Real Madrid’s backline, to avoid the word doubt. However the Arsenal defender looks increasingly like an impossible task.

And it could well be a former Atletico Madrid man that deprives them of Saliba. Los Blancos have identified Saliba and Liverpool’s Konate as the top two targets to improve their backline, with the later out of contract next summer. Both are trying to hang onto their star defenders with large new contract offers, amid the suggestion that Los Blancos could be in for one of them this summer.

Arsenal relaxed over Real Madrid rumours

Last week it was reported that Arsenal were not concerned by talk of Real Madrid’s interest. That is despite the fact that in recent months Real Madrid have been described as the ‘only club’ Saliba would leave the Gunners for, and reports that his agents had met with Los Blancos to discuss the basis of contract terms. Recently appointed Sporting Director Andrea Berta, who left Atletico in January, is charged with renewing his contract.

William Saliba addresses future at Arsenal

It is well known that Arsenal are in talks with Saliba to extend his deal, which expires in 2027. Speaking to AFTV (via Just Arsenal), Saliba was asked about when he would be penning a new deal during an interview at the club’s preseason camp. ‘Hopefully soon! God is great,” Saliba explained, before stating ‘We will try and win everything this year’.

Will Real Madrid go for Konate?

The word from the Spanish capital is that there will be no more arrivals at the Santiago Bernabeu unless other players leave. If Liverpool, unable to get their own renewal for Konate done, decide to sell this summer, then the two could enter negotiations.