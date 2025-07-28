Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared that he will not be taking a new job immediately after his spell at the Etihad comes to an end. Guardiola has now been in charge for nine years in the North of England, but acknowledged that he was in need of a break.

Guardiola took the job in 2016, and will complete a decade in the job at the end of the coming season. The 54-year-old has won six Premier Leagues, a success rate of 67%, and has managed 533 games, and has two years remaining on his deal. Speaking to GQ Hype, as quoted by MD, Guardiola said the decision to take a sabbatical thereafter was taken.

“I know that after this stage with City I’m going to stop, that’s for sure, it’s decided, more than decided. I’m going to leave after this stage with City, because I need to stop and focus on myself, on my body.”

Guardiola has previously taken a sabbatical between his jobs at Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the 2012-13 season.

“I think I knew how to stop at the right moment. The same thing happened to me with my coaching job [at Barça], there came a time when I said enough, enough is enough. I’m going to look for another challenge.”

‘Stop comparing Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi’ – Guardiola

With Lamine Yamal’s explosion at such a young age, and little like it having been seen before, his position and circumstances have led to comparisons with the great Lionel Messi. Guardiola believed those comparisons premature.

“I think Lamine Yamal should be allowed to pursue his career. And when he’s been playing for fifteen years, we’ll decide if he’s better or worse. Let him pursue his career. The fact that they compare him to Messi is a big deal. It’s like comparing a painter to Van Gogh. They’ll say, ‘Wow, he’s not bad, that’s a sign he’s good’.”

“That’s 90 goals in one season, over 15 years, nonstop, without injury. That’s a big deal. Leave him alone. Leave him alone.”

Barcelona return ruled out for Guardiola

Guardiola also rejected the idea of returning to Barcelona. While he has always stated that he will not return as manager, there has been some suggestion he could return as president or sporting director, something he also discarded.

“It’s over. It’s over forever. It was really lovely, but it’s over now. No, I’m not cut out for that [to be president].”