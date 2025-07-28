England and Chelsea star reveals playing through fractured shin

England star Lucy Bronze has revealed that she has been playing through a leg fracture for much of Euro 2025, on the way to the Lionesses triumph in Switzerland. Bronze was a starter for England throughout, and made it to half-time in extra time in the final before being replaced by Niamh Charles.

Spain fell at the final hurdle against England, who beat La Roja on penalties after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in regulation team. Although Spain controlled much of the match, they could not find the necessary composure in front of goal, as was highlighted after by Aitana Bonmati, with England battling hard throughout.

Bronze played through fractured shinbone

After the match, former Barcelona teammate Bronze explained to the BBC that she had been playing through the pain barrier throughout the competition.

“I actually played the whole tournament with a fractured tibia, but no-one knew. I just hurt my knee today on the other leg. That is why I got a lot of praise from the girls after the Sweden game because I have been in a lot of pain.”

“But if that’s what it takes to play for England, that’s what I’ll do – they know that. We inspire each other by playing through things like that and it got us to the end, in the end.”

Bronze went down on several occasions during the final, and was seen holding her right knee, but powered through. Charles, her replacement would go on to score in the penalty shootout, and Bronze said her legs would hold out for the celebrations.

“It’s very painful. I am going to party, I am going to enjoy it and that’s it.”

Sarina Wiegman praises ‘crazy mentality’

Bronze was signed by Barcelona from Olympique Lyon in 2022 in a bid to help the Catalans get over the line in the Champions League, and her fortitude would help them to two European Cups in two seasons. After the match, manager Sarina Wiegman was full of praise for her.

“She had some issues with her tibia so of course we tried to manage that. When you play 120 minutes you’re not managing it are you? The whole team has a great mentality but she has a crazy mentality, it’s unbelievable.”