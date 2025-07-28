Barcelona open to sale for 19-year-old rising starlet

Barcelona have been doing their best to ensure new signings Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia can be registered, and part of that includes trimming their squad. Several young talents have been sold on, and Jan Virgili could be the next.

The recently turned 19-year-old winger, capable of operating off both flanks, has been in impressive form over the last six months. Helping Barcelona to the UEFA Youth League, he was a bright spot in Barca Atletic’s final four months of the season, arguably providing more threat than anybody else. Virgili continued that form into the under-19 Euros, where he made the difference in the semi-finals against Germany.

Interest from Girona and RCD Mallorca

Last week it emerged that after the signing of Pablo Torre, RCD Mallorca are also interested in signing Virgili from Barcelona. That news broke last week, and since it has been reported that Mallorca have made a loan offer, and that Girona are also interested in the young Catalan talent.

Barcelona open to sale for Virgili

Although Barcelona worked hard to renew Virgili’s deal until 2027 last season, despite interest from Saudi Arabia, it now appears they are open to losing him – albeit this time with financial remuneration. According to MD, Barcelona would prefer a sale to the loan, and are open to a deal.

They would be looking to ensure they retain some control over his future. Torre moved for €5m, but Barcelona retained a €25m buyback option and a 50% sell-on fee, and a deal for Virgili could follow a similar formula. The teenager is thought to be open to moving to Jagoba Arrasate’s outfit.

Competition for places at Barcelona

Virgili spent the opening few days of preseason with the senior squad, but after returning to Barca Atletic’s preseason training, talk of a move began to emerge. The arrival of Marcus Rashford means that Virgili has two established internationals ahead of him including Raphinha, and would likely get limited opportunities under Hansi Flick.