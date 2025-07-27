Barcelona have started their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea with victory over Vissel Kobe on Sunday.

There had been doubts about whether the match would take place due to an alleged breach of contract from the tour’s promoters, but in the end, it did go ahead as planned. And despite the chaos, which included flying out to Japan 24 hours later than expected, Barcelona looked sharp.

Hansi Flick named a strong side for the first half, with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Pau Cubarsi all starting. And there were numerous chances created, although it took until the 33rd minute for Barcelona to score the opening goal of the contest – and it came from a surprise face.

Eric Garcia scored for Barcelona before Vissel Kobe equaliser

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Eric Garcia pic.twitter.com/a25iwmIbTU — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) July 27, 2025

Following a corner, the ball fell at the feet of Eric Garcia, who stabbed home Barcelona’s first goal of the 2025-26 campaign. However, the lead did not last long for last season’s La Liga champions, as Vissel Kobe equalised just before the half time interval courtesy of Taisei Miyashiro.

New faces impressed as Barcelona take control in second half

Flick changed all 11 players at half time, and that allowed Barcelona supporters to get their first glimpse of Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji. And it was the latter that did his chances of staying with the first team no harm as he scored the goal that saw the Catalans re-take the lead in Kobe.

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Roony pic.twitter.com/x2nSDx2Oaf — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) July 27, 2025

That goal came on 77 minutes, and 10 minutes later, another debutant got on the scoresheet to make the victory safe for Barcelona. Pedro Fernandez Sarmiento, better known as Dro, fired home a wonderful volley in his first appearance for the senior squad, in what was a great moment for the 17-year-old.

All in all, it was a successful evening in Kobe for Barcelona, who will now travel to South Korea for their next pre-season friendly matches.