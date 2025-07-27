Thibaut Courtois doubles down on Real Madrid extension plan

Real Madrid remain confident over a contract extension agreement with veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian international remains as a vital part of Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid squad, as the undisputed No.1, despite Carlo Ancelotti’s exit.

Courtois underlined just how crucial he is to Alonso’s revamped plans at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.

The former Chelsea star halted a late Borussia Dortmund comeback with a brilliant save in stoppage time to seal Real Madrid’s passage into the semi-finals and despite being unable to prevent Paris Saint-Germain hammering Alonso’s team in the final four, Courtois was central to keeping the score respectable.

Real Madrid agree ground-breaking Courtois renewal

According to reports from transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto, a deal has been reached for Courtois to remain at the club until 2027.

The two parties have been in negotiations for several months, and Los Blancos still view the 33-year-old as their No.1, despite his advancing years and increasing number of injuries.

Keeping Courtois will require a major change from the club’s previous contract policy with Florentino Perez prepared to make an exception.

Across the last decade, Real Madrid have held a policy of players over thirty only receiving one-year contract renewals that are discussed in the final year of their deal.

Courtois’ current deal runs until 2026, and the proposed two-year deal would end that rule, which would break new ground.

Luka Modric is the most recent example of a player consistently signing one year deals, prior to his exit, with the Croatian not viewed as an exception.

Courtois importance could force that change and the 33-year-old is ready to put pen to paper when all sides are ready.

“My renewal? Talks are ongoing. I want to stay at Real Madrid for as long as possible. My dream is to retire at Real Madrid.”