Serie A side confirm final steps for bold Alvaro Morata deal

Spain captain Alvaro Morata will be playing in Serie A next season ahead of a new challenge for the veteran striker.

The 32-year-old has endured a frustrating 2025 on the back of a superb 2024 as he led Luis de la Fuente’s team to the UEFA Euro 2024 title.

On the back of that tournament success, Morata opted to leave Atletico Madrid and join AC Milan ahead of the 2024/25 season, in a transfer he later admitted regret over making.

After struggling to retain a regular starting spot at the San Siro, he was loaned out to Galatasaray mid-season, and won the Turkish title.

However, Galatasaray are not looking to keep him for the 2025/26 campaign, and there is no place for him back at AC Milan, as he prepares to move on.

Morata is ready for what comes next as former Spain teammate Cesc Fabregas aims to link up with him at Como.

Fabregas impressed in his first season as a Serie A manager, and previous reports Marca indicated he reached out to his friend over a season-long loan for 2025/26.

AC Milan and Como have agreed a deal to share his wages for the 2025/26 season as Morata looks to stay in the reckoning for a World Cup spot next summer.

“The agreement with Alvaro Morata is ready. He’s agreed terms, and we’ve reached an agreement with AC Milan. We’re waiting for Galatasaray to speak with Milan, we did our work,” stated Como president Mirwan Suwarso.

🚨🔵 Como president Mirwan Suwarso: “Álvaro Morata deal is ready. He has agreed on terms and we’ve agreed on every detail with AC Milan”. “We just wait on Galatasaray to speak to AC Milan. We did our job”. pic.twitter.com/1EjoEJPput — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2025

De la Fuente has consistently backed Morata as his captain, after some poor recent showings for the national side, and a missed penalty in their Nations League final loss to Portugal.

The Span boss admitted he is unsure if Morata will be involved in September’s camp, as World Cup qualification kicks off, with the decision left to his No.7.