Real Madrid star exiled from squad ahead of imminent exit

Real Madrid are focusing on sales after four first team signings, and a number of players on the chopping block. Rodrygo Goes has been heavily linked with a departure in recent weeks, and one of his fellow Brazilians is even closer to the exit door.

The arrivals of Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Franco Mastantuono and Alvaro Carreras mean that Real Madrid have 25 first team players, which is the maximum number that can be registered with La Liga. As such, sales are needed before anyone else can join, and while this is being focused on, there are players outwith the senior squad that are being moved on.

Alvaro Rodriguez, Jacobo Ramon and Mario Martin are among the players to have left/are about to leave, and soon, Real Madrid will hope that Reinier Jesus joins them.

Reinier has had a disastrous time of things since joining Real Madrid in 2020. He has yet to make a single appearance for the first team, having failed to make a significant impact during loan spells at a number of clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, Girona and Frosinone.

He was at Granada last season, but again, failed to impress. As such, Real Madrid are seeking another move for Reinier, whom they have even considered seeking a mutual contract termination with.

Reinier trains away from Real Madrid Castilla teammates

Real Madrid Castilla are not even counting on Reinier, with that decision having been made by new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa. As a result, he is training alone at Valdebebas, as confirmed by Marca (via ED).

Reinier’s hellish Real Madrid spell will almost certainly come to an end this summer, but at 23, he still has plenty of time to resurrect his career. But for the time being, he remains as a Los Blancos player, although his mind will be on securing a move away.