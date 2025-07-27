Real Madrid are focusing on sales for the time being, now that they now have 25 players in Xabi Alonso’s squad – given that Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Franco Mastantuono and Alvaro Carreras have been added since the start of the summer.

There is a desire for a new midfielder to be signed, but that can only happen if at least one player departs in the coming weeks. And there has been leading candidates identified by Real Madrid officials.

Rodrygo Goes has been strongly linked with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks, and as per Diario AS, Real Madrid will consider offers for the 24-year-old forward, who has struggled for prominence since Alonso’s arrival at the start of the summer.

As well as Rodrygo, Real Madrid will listen to offers for at least two more first team players: Ferland Mendy and David Alaba. The former is the odd man out after Carreras’ arrival, with Los Blancos preferring to count on Fran Garcia to provide competition to their new signing.

Meanwhile, Alaba is fifth in the centre-back pecking order behind Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and Raul Asencio, with Real Madrid officials having doubts about his injury record in the last 12-18 months. At the latest, he will depart when his contract expires next summer, but an exit now is not ruled out.

Real Madrid have doubts about two other players

As well as Rodrygo, Mendy and Alaba, Real Madrid are unsure about the situation of Dani Ceballos. A return to Real Betis has been speculated upon, but for now, he is counted on by Alonso – but that would change if another midfielder were to be signed before the end of the summer.

Likewise, there are doubts about Endrick Felipe, whose minutes will be reduced next season if he stays. Alonso is counting on Kylian Mbappe and Gonzalo Garcia as his two striker options, meaning that the Brazilian teenager – who does not want to leave – is facing another lull year at the Santiago Bernabeu.