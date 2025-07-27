It’s no secret that Real Betis want to re-sign Antony from Manchester United, but their hopes of getting a deal done are looking increasingly bleak. Saudi Arabia has been readying a move for the 25-year-old, and the hammer has now dropped.

Man United are desperate to sell Antony, but until now, they have been unable to do so. One of the problems they’ve faced is that the player is prioritising a return to Betis, where he was very impressive during the second half of last season. Los Verdiblancos cannot afford to pay the asking price on offer, which is why their intention has been to agree another loan – but this time, with an option to buy.

But Betis could now be brushed aside in the race to sign Antony, as Foot Mercato have reported that Al-Nassr have entered the race. They have submitted an opening offer – and while the value is undisclosed, it would be no surprise if it was close to the reported €60m asking price set by Man United.

Betis must now hope that Antony rejects the move

It is expected that Al-Nassr and Man United will be able to come to an agreement on a deal for Antony, which means that the decision to move to the Saudi Pro League side will be on the Brazil international. If he accepts, Betis will be powerless to do anything about it, meaning that they would need to consider other options.

Betis have money to spend on a new winger, given that they netted in excess of €30m from the sale of Johnny Cardoso earlier in the summer, following his move to Atletico Madrid. Antony is still out of range, and if he accepts Al-Nassr’s proposal, he will forever remain that way, which would be a very big blow for Manuel Pellegrini and co.