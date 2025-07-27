Penalty heartbreak as Spain lose Euro 2025 final to England

Spain’s push for a first-ever UEFA Women’s European Championship title has ended in penalty shootout heartbreak in Basel.

Montse Tome’s side stormed through to a final showdown with old foes England in a repeat of the 2023 FIFA World Cup final.

Olga Carmona’s goal secured a first world crown for Spain in Australia, but the roles were reversed this time around in Switzerland, with England goal keeper Hannah Hampton the spot kick hero for the Lionesses.

Mariona Caldentey’s first half header put Spain in cruise control before the break, but England showed their trademark resilience after the restart, as Alessia Russo fired the defending European champions level just before the hour mark.

Sarina Wiegman’s side dug deep as the game entered into extra time, as Hampton kept Spain’s stars at bay, to set up a nerve shredding shootout.

Penalty misery for Spain as England hold their nerve

The shootout effectively came down to the two goal keepers with Hampton and Cata Coll grasping their chance to shine.

Coll ensured a strong start for Spain, as the Barcelona stopper keep out Beth Mead’s retaken penalty, but Spain’s takers were repelled by the incredible Hampton.

Patri Guijarro fired home for Tome’s charges before England’s No.1 kept out Caldentey and double Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati.

Coll came to the fore again for Spain, as she kept out England captain Leah Williamson, but Salma Paralluelo dragged her penalty wide and Chloe Kelly hammered home England’s clincher.

Defeat in a first European final ends three successive quarter final exits for Spain but thoughts now turn to the 2025 Nations League finals.

Tome’s team now have a three-month break before an October semi final clash with Sweden.

Spain won the inaugural Nations League title in 2024, and if they can get past Sweden, rivals Germany or France will await in the final in December.