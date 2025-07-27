Juventus have been shopping in the La Liga market this summer, and among their targets is Osasuna defender Enzo Boyomo. Los Rojillos have also lost right-back Jesus Areso to Athletic Club, and they are now at risk of losing another key starter.

Boyomo joined Osasuna last summer from Real Valladolid, and he had an encouraging debut season at El Sadar. He made 37 appearances in La Liga, during which he registered two goals from the centre of defence.

His impressive performances for Osasuna have attracted interest in recent months. Aston Villa were previously looking to signing him, and the latest club to make moves is Juventus, who want to add the 23-year-old to their options ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 season.

However, Osasuna will not make it easy for Juventus to sign Boyomo. They do not want to lose any more key players, which is why Diario de Navarra have reported that they will not negotiate for the Cameroon international.

Boyomo has an enticing release clause at Osasuna

As a result, Boyomo will only leave Osasuna if his €25m release clause is activated. That figure could be enticing for Juventus, although it is not clear whether they would be willing to get close to this amount during expected negotiations with Los Rojillos.

A possible sale of Boyomo would be excellent business for Osasuna, who only paid €5m to sign him 12 months ago. A 400% return on their investment would be pleasing, although it is clear that they want to retain his services for at least one more season, given his importance to the first team squad at El Sadar.

It remains to be seen whether Boyomo does leave Osasuna before the summer transfer window closes at the start of September, but for now, he will be staying put.