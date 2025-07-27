Marcus Rashford is ready for the challenge of breaking into Hansi Flick’s Barcelona team for the 2025/26 season.

La Blaugrana secured a season-long loan deal for the England international from Manchester United with a £40m purchase clause on him for next summer.

The deal is viewed as low risk in Catalonia, despite Barcelona agreeing to cover his sizeable wages, but they can opt out of signing him in 2026.

Rashford came off the bench in Barcelona’s 3-1 friendly win over Vissel Kobe and he impressed in patches despite having little training time with his new teammates.

Flick will utilise him more in the incoming friendlies as he looks to formulate a plan on how best to use him in his title winning team.

Rashford’s most likely slot will be as a rotation option for Raphinha on the left of Barcelona’s attack but the 27-year-old is flexible on playing where he is needed.

Marcus Rashford sets out Barcelona mission

“I feel very good, it was a good performance, and it was truly wonderful to play in front of the Barcelona fans, and it was beneficial for physical fitness.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming matches. We won today, but it’s important to adapt to the team, get into the playing style and deliver good football.

“I believe Hansi Flick can make me play good football. I will play where the team needs me and try to score goals and create them from those positions.

“I’ll listen to any information I hear from Flick and try to apply it to matches to help the team.

“My favourite position? I prefer the left side, but I can play in different positions, one of my strengths is being able to play various roles.”

Up next for Rashford and Barcelona is a clash with FC Seoul on July 31 in the South Korean capital.