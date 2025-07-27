Celta Vigo chase Spain star for potential La Liga return

Celta Vigo are chasing Spain international Bryan Zaragoza to kickstart their summer transfer spending ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Claudio Giraldez has lost Fer Lopez to Wolves, with Jorgen Strand Larsen also staying at Molineux, after a solid loan stint in the Premier League last season.

The Galicians have secured qualification for the UEFA Europa League for 2025/26 but Giraldez has been cautious in the market so far.

Former Barcelona duo Ferran Jutgla and Ilaix Moriba have made the move to Vigo but Zaragoza would represent a real coup.

Reports from Marca claim Giraldez is prioritising new faces in his wide areas and Zaragoza’s form on loan at Osasuna in 2024/25 showed his level.

The 23-year-old has seen his career dip at Bayern Munich, and the Bavarians are open to offloading him, as they prepare for the arrival of Luis Diaz from Liverpool.

Giraldez will lead the push for Zaragoza, as he plans to speak to the midfielder on his plans for him in Vigo, and there is confidence they can see off the challenge of other La Liga sides.

Celta plot Bryan Zaragoza loan offer

The ideal scenario for Celta Vigo is a season-long loan offer, with a purchase clause, which Bayern Munich will push to be made mandatory.

Giraldez and the club hierarchy will prefer a non-obligatory option, to protect themselves financially, with his contract at the Allianz Arena running until 2029.

That contract length could be an issue for Bayern Munich, due to their desire to offload him, and the clause could total around €12m.

Celta Vigo have won just one of their three preseason games so far, with three more on the schedule, including an August 9 clash with Wolves.

They kick off their La Liga season at home to Getafe on August 17 with the Europa League campaign starting in mid-September after clinching a place in the league phase.