Barcelona are doing a lot of work to ensure that their well-documented financial problems are overcome in the next few years. Player sales and new sponsorship agreement have helped, and on top of this, the Catalan club wants to renegotiate the terms of the existing deal they have with Spotify.

Similar to how they struck a new agreement with Nike last year, Barcelona want to secure better terms with Spotify, as MD have reported. The music streaming platform, who have been the main sponsors for the men’s and women’s sides since 2022, see their deal with the La Liga champions expire next summer.

Barcelona are at a disadvantage in this situation

Currently, Barcelona receive approximately €75m per year from Spotify (€65m/year base plus bonuses (€70m total), as well as separate €5m/year payment for naming rights at the Camp Nou). However, there is a desire from club officials that the kit sponsorship is now worth €120m, which is almost double of what they are receiving now.

The problem for Barcelona is that they are not in an advantageous position on this matter, given that Spotify can unilaterally extend their existing agreement until 2030 – and by doing so, they would only pay a total of €80m/year, and it can be extended further to 2034, where the total payment per year would be €90m.

Barcelona believe that they are much more marketable nowadays due to having stars such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha, as well as Femeni stars Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas. This is their justification for believing that kit sponsorship should be valued at €120m.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are able to seek a new agreement with Spotify, but they are not in the best position when it comes to negotiations, which are expected to take place in the coming months.