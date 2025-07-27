Barcelona receive multiple offers for 19-year-old La Masia talent

Barcelona are not planning to make any further signings this summer, so the focus of the club’s sporting department is on departures. The likes of Ansu Fati, Pablo Torre and Pau Victor have already left, but as well as first team stars, there is also a desire for La Masia talents to move on – either on loan or via a permanent transfer.

Hansi Flick has already identified candidates from La Masia that have the opportunity to secure a place in the first team for next season, with the likes of Guille Fernandez and Dro have been included in the squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea. One player that missed out was Jan Virgili, who could now be set to leave.

Virgili was very impressive during Barcelona’s UEFA Youth League success last season, and he also stood out during Spain’s U19 Euros campaign earlier in the summer. And rather than play in the fourth tier of Spanish football with Barca Atletic, he could be set for his first shot in La Liga – but not with the Catalan giants.

Mallorca have registered their interest in Virgili, and according to Sport, they have presented a loan offer to Barcelona. Girona have also made a similar move for the winger, who turned 19 earlier this week.

Mallorca are favourites to sign Virgili

Barcelona and Mallorca have already done business this summer, with Torre having joined Los Bermellones on a permanent basis. And he could soon be joined by Virgili, with head coach Jagoba Arrasate having already spoken to the teenager in the hopes of convincing him to make the move to Son Moix.

Mallorca would certainly be a good move for Virgili, who would be guaranteed a good amount of playing time during the upcoming season – if he signed, he would be replacing the regular starter from last season, Robert Navarro.