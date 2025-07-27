Barcelona join loan race for Arsenal’s latest outcast

Barcelona are still in the market for one more potential summer transfer deal bargain in the coming weeks.

La Blaugrana have been low key in the market so far with Joan Garcia’s switch from Espanyol the early highlight for Hansi Flick.

Garcia’s arrival has been followed by a loan deal for Marcus Rashford – as the England international joins for the 2025/26 season from Manchester United – with Roony Bardghji landing from FC Copenhagen.

Despite the pressure to reduce his squad size, Flick is still open to possible deals, if he can offload players ahead of their La Liga title defence.

Oriol Romeu has been tipped for a free transfer exit with Pau Victor already completing a move to Portuguese side Sporting Braga.

However, there could be a left field option on the horizon, as Arsenal face a call on Gabriel Jesus’ future at the Emirates Stadium.

Barcelona join Gabriel Jesus race as Arsenal plan exit

Mikel Arteta is open to letting Jesus leave the Gunners on loan following a year disrupted by injury for the former Manchester City attacker.

Reports from his native Brazil have linked him to Flamengo but his rumoured preference to to remain in Europe and play in the UEFA Champions League.

As per the latest update from Caught Offside, Premier League duo Tottenham and Newcastle United have registered an interest, with the latter losing out in the race for Bryan Mbeumo and Alexander Isak considering a move away from St. James’ Park.

Alongside domestic interest, Barcelona are also on his trail, with Serie A duo AC Milan and Juventus also looking at him, if a deal can be struck.

Barcelona will only look at a loan offer, similar to the agreement with United for Rashford, but they will demand a greater wage contribution from Arsenal for Jesus for the 2025/26 campaign.