Barcelona open to free transfer exit on forgotten star

Barcelona are now fully focused on player sales in August ahead of the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

The club desperately need to free up squad space – and release some big salaries – to ensure Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford can be registered for the start of the new La Liga season.

Alex Valle, Ansu Fati, Pablo Torre and Pau Victor have already departed, but more exits are needed to allow Barcelona to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule – which makes it easier to be register new stars.

Sporting director Deco has stayed behind as the squad flew out to Japan for the start of a preseason tour with the former Portuguese international working on several exit deals.

One of the names left off Hansi Flick’s travelling list was veteran midfielder Oriol Romeu after being informed he is not in the coach’s plans for 2025/26.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are hoping to wrap up permanent departure with Valencia rumoured to be carrying an interest in signing him, while a return to Girona coul be on the cards.

Barcelona plot Romeu free transfer

As Romeu is into the final year of his contract, Barcelona’s ability to command a fee is reduced, and a fresh update from MD claims they will now accept a free transfer exit.

In an attempt to break the deadlock over the 33-year-old’s future, Barcelona will negotiate a package to settle the final 12 months of his deal, which the midfielder is open to.

Girona initially opted against activating their purchase option on Romeu, following his loan stint back at the club last season, but they will be in the mix for him as a free agent.

Romeu’s current Barcelona contract reportedly includes a €3.5m annual salary/