“It’s an issue”- Barcelona star reacts to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen controversy

Barcelona have started their preparations for the 2025-26 season without Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who will soon undergo surgery on a recurring back problem. But despite him not being included in the squad for the tour of Japan and South Korea, the 33-year-old is still the talk of the town.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Ter Stegen’s position as club captain. Barcelona officials want him to stripped of the role, and the decision on that will be taken by his teammates, with a vote to take place just before the start of the new La Liga season in three weeks’ time.

Speaking after Barcelona’s 3-1 victory over Vissel Kobe on Sunday, defender Eric Garcia was asked to give his thoughts on the matter (via MD).

“It’s an issue that the coach handles. I suppose that when we return to Barcelona, the coach will talk about it. Last year it was voting, this year I don’t know how it will be, so we will wait to come back and see.”

Eric speaks on Vissel Kobe match, his role in squad

Eric spoke on the match against Vissel Kobe, which was not in ideal circumstances for Barcelona due to their late arrival in Japan. He also discussed his role as a right-back, which was where he played against the J-League side.

“I have a bit of jet lag. It was a difficult game because of the humidity and we had little time since we landed.

“I will to help as much as possible where Flick needs me. In Girona I already played (at right-back), and I am available wherever the coach needs me.”

Eric is expected to be an important player for Barcelona during the 2025-26 season, and in the coming months, there is hope that he will sign a new contract, with his current deal due to expire next June.