On Sunday, Barcelona played their first match of their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, winning 3-1 against Vissel Kobe. The match featured several talking points, with the main ones revolving around the new faces – two of whom were Dro and Jofre Torrents.

As per MD, Dro – who scored Barcelona’s third goal – reflected on being given his first team debut by Hansi Flick, whose impact he has spoke on.

“Incredible, to be honest. I was nervous when I came on, but the first chance fell to me, and it went into the back of the net. It was my first match with the best club in the world and I was very nervous. Talking to Hansi calmed me down a bit, my teammates… Thank you for the trust.”

Jofre also impressed during his second half cameo in Kobe, and he gave his thoughts on making his debut to the media post-match (via MD).

“I’m very happy and happy to have been able to enjoy these minutes that the coach has given me. I’m very happy to have been able to fulfil my dream since I was little, which was to make my debut with the Barça first team. At first I was a little nervous, but the moment the referee blew the whistle, the nerves went away.

“I hope to give a very good level and try to meet my objectives, which are to get the maximum number of minutes with the Barcelona first team. That’s what I’ll try to do, keep working and try to achieve this. I know they are very good players (Balde and Gerard Martín) and I will try to be there to show the coach that I can play minutes. To continue working and wait for my opportunity.”

Both players will have chances in South Korea

Shortly, Barcelona will make the trip to South Korea to continue their pre-season preparations, with two more matches coming up. Dro and Jofre are expected to get further minutes under their belt in those games.