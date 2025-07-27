Atletico Madrid have been incredibly busy in recent weeks, with eight signings having already been made – and a ninth is to come. To offset these arrivals, sales have been made, and there could be further players that leave the RiyadhAir Metropolitano before the end of the summer transfer window.

Atleti are close to agreeing deals for Samuel Lino and Thomas Lemar to leave, and they would join Rodrigo Riquelme, Angel Correa and Rodrigo De Paul as departees. And the next name that could be added to that list is Nahuel Molina.

The arrival of Marc Pubill means that Diego Simeone now has him, Marcos Llorente and Molina as right-back options for the upcoming season. As a result, the Argentina international could be on his way out, especially with Juventus eyeing his signature.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MD), Juventus are ready to intensify their interest in Molina, whom they want to be their new right-back. On the back of this, further talks with Atleti are expected to take place as early as next week, with the idea being for an official move to be made once they sell Timothy Weah to Marseille.

Atleti could stonewall Juventus efforts to sign Molina

In recent weeks, it has appeared likely that Molina would leave Atleti, but now, he is closer to staying. The report has revealed that Simeone would prefer to keep his countryman for the 2025-26 season, and it’s believed that a departure will only be sanctioned if a “very good offer” were to be received by Los Colchoneros.

It will be interesting to see how Molina’s situation plays out over the coming weeks. There are still chances for him to leave Atleti this summer, but right now, the likelihood is that he will remain in the Spanish capital for at least one more year.