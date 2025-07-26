Vinicius Junior makes ‘Mbappe demand’ as Real Madrid halt contract talks

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has reportedly called off his ongoing contract extension talks with the club.

The Brazil international remains a crucial part of Xabi Alonso’s squad in the Spanish capital but his future remains as a major taking point.

Vinicius and the rest of Alonso’s stars are currently away on their belated summer break following a run to the semi finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Certain figures behind the scenes at Real Madrid are rumoured to be unimpressed with his efforts in the USA and that could have a knock-on effect to his future.

Ongoing interest from the Saudi Pro League remains in the background and Real Madrid want an answer from their No.7.

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid contract latest

Real Madrid are working on a new contract with Vinicius, and it’s been reported an agreement had been reached – with the idea being for it to be signed later this summer – but that no longer looks to be the case.

His current deal in the Spanish capital runs until 2027, with Real Madrid pushing to extend it to 2030, but there has been no official resolution.

Saudi clubs are on alert over the situation, as Real Madrid seek to avoid him slipping into the final 12-18 months of his contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old answered questions on his future at the Club World Cup, which gives Real Madrid hope.

“I hope I can stay here for many years. I’ve always said it’s the club of my life. I’m very happy with the coach and the staff, I hope I can stay,” as per Mundo Deportivo.

“I have a two year contract until 2027. I want to stay for my entire career and make history in this team.”

Vinicius wants to match Mbappe’s Real Madrid salary

According to the latest update from Cadena COPE Vinicius wants in excess of €25m per year to bring him in line with Mbappe.

Real Madrid were confident terms had been agreed on a lower figure, as they refuse to budge on an increase to tie him with their No.9, and that has forced talks off track.