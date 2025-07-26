Rodrygo’s Real Madrid exit window closes after Premier League decision

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes looks set to stay with the club this summer following a major Premier League transfer update.

The Brazil international has spoken with Xabi Alonso regarding his future n the Spanish capital following a reduced role at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Blancos bowed out of the competition at the semi final stage, following a 4-0 humbling at the hands of UEFA Champions League winners PSG, and Rodrygo’s future was brought back into sharp focus.

Alonso has previously labelled Rodrygo as an ‘important player’ in his plans, but his lack of action in the USA indicates otherwise, with fresh Premier League links emerging.

Rodrygo set for Real Madrid stay

Arsenal had been linked with a bold move to bring him to the Emirates Stadium as part of a big spending transfer window from Mikel Arteta.

However, that interest did not materialise into a formal offer, and Premier League champions Liverpool were the next to be linked with Real Madrid’s No.11.

However, with Real Madrid reportedly looking for a minimum price of around €75m, both clubs opted to look elsewhere.

Gyokeres and Ekitike end Premier League interest in Rodrygo

That stance has been bolstered further in recent days as both Arsenal and Liverpool have strengthened their attacks.

Liverpool have brought in Huge Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt with Arne Slot also mulling over a Premier League transfer record offer for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

Arsenal have now wrapped up a deal for Swedish international Viktor Gyokeres, and as per Diario AS, that spells the end of their respective interest in Rodrygo.

Staying in Madrid is not a major issue for either Rodrygo or Alonso, as he remains key within the squad, amid ongoing uncertainty over Vinicius Junior’s contract extension.