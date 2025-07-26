Arsenal unfazed by Real Madrid interest in superstar player

Real Madrid will look to sign at least one more central defender in the next 12 months, having already brought in Dean Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth. And their leading targets to be that man are also from the Premier League.

It’s no secret that Real Madrid want to sign Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool, knowing that there are chances for join now on a cut-price deal, or in 2026 as a free agent – provided that he does not sign a new contract with the Premier League champions. But club officials are also looking at William Saliba.

Soon, Saliba could be in a similar situation to Konate, with his Arsenal contract expiring in 2027. Real Madrid are interested in signing him for a reduced fee next summer if he does not agree new terms before the end of the upcoming season, and moves have already been made in preparations of a pursuit.

However, Diario AS have reported that Arsenal are completely unaffected by the noise surrounding Saliba and Real Madrid. They are clear that no offers will be entertained for their prized defender, whom they expect to sign a new contract in the coming months.

Saliba would be another statement signing for Real Madrid

A deal for Saliba will be significantly more difficult for Real Madrid to pull off compared to one for Konate, but if they can get him over the line in 2026 or 2027, it would be an unbelievable addition – and what’s more, it would mean a world-class partnership with Huijsen, or even Konate if he joins.

For now, Real Madrid cannot do much, except wait to see whether Saliba signs a new contract with Arsenal. If he does, their pursuit is over before it has really begun. But if he continues to hold off, there could be a window of opportunity that Los Blancos officials can look to exploit.