Real Madrid cannot make any signings for the time being, but that could change if they sell at least one first team player. And in order to kill two birds with one stone, they could include current stars in a blockbuster deal for dream midfielder target Rodri Hernandez.

Real Madrid’s midfield problems were very apparent throughout last season, and they were exposed again when Paris Saint-Germain won 4-0 in the Club World Cup semi-final against Xabi Alonso’s side. Because of this, there is a desire to sign a proper replacement for Toni Kroos, whose absence has been felt since his retirement in 2024.

And of the players being considered by Real Madrid, the most likely player to be sought is Rodri. The 29-year-old was scouted by Los Blancos during the Club World Cup earlier this summer, which marked his return to action after he suffered an ACL tear last September.

According to CaughtOffside, Real Madrid are prepared to make a move for Rodri this summer, with a players-plus-cash deal having been considered. They are prepared to offer Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo Goes to the Premier League side, on top of paying €40m.

Man City’s stance on Rodri sale is very clear

Real Madrid believe that a deal can be done for Rodri, given that he has less than two years remaining on his current contract. However, Man City have already made it clear that they will not consider any offers that come in this summer.

If a deal cannot be done in 2025, Real Madrid will then look towards a possible arrangement next summer. If Rodri does not sign a new deal with Man City in the next 12 months, it is believed that he will be available for €60-80m in 2026, given that he would have less than a year remaining on his current contract.