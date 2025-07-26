Real Betis want to re-sign Antony from Manchester United, but as things stand, they have been unable to secure an agreement that would bring the Brazil international back to last season’s UEFA Conference League finalists.

Betis’ intention is to secure another loan deal – but this time, with an option to buy. However, Man United want to raise funds by selling Antony, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia.

The clock is ticking for Betis, who are running out of time to re-sign Antony. And they have now been put under more pressure by Man United manager Ruben Amorim, who spoke on the matter on Saturday (via Marca).

“I know for sure that Omar (Barrada, CEO of Man United), Jason (Wilcox, sporting director) and the institution have a price set for these players. If that figure is not reached, they will continue to be Manchester United players, there is no doubt about it.

“I understand that other clubs may be waiting until the last minute, but they could be surprised. I’m ready to welcome the players. We will have more competition. If they want to play in the World Cup, they need to be active. I think it’s perfect, because I’ll have more options. And if they have to compete with each other to play, even better.”

Betis cannot currently afford Antony asking price

The reason that Betis are seeking another loan is because they cannot afford to reach the asking price set by Man United, which is believed to be in the region of €40m. They raised €30m from selling Johnny Cardoso to Atletico Madrid, but more funds are needed to get their main winger target.