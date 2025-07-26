Koke sets out what Atletico Madrid need to do in 2025/26

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 29: Koke of Atletico de Madrid interacts with the fans during the LaLiga match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on September 29, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Image via Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid captain Koke has set out a clear mission for the club ahead of the 2025/26 season next month.

Los Rojiblancos finished third in the final La Liga rankings at the end of 2024/25 as part of a growing pattern under Diego Simeone.

His team have finished third, in behind Real Madrid and Barcelona, eight times since he took charge back in 2011.

A familiar scene unfolded in the final weeks of 2024/25, as Atletico Madrid were eased out of the title race, and exited the domestic cups and UEFA Champions League.

Simeone has responded with a squad overhaul and his intentions are clear for the months ahead.

Who have Atletico Madrid signed this summer?

Simeone has already spent an estimated €155m in transfer fees this summer following Atletico Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup exit.

Defensive duo Marc Pubill and David Hancko are the latest arrivals and Simeone is also looking to sell players with Rodrigo Riquelme and Angel Correa moving on to Real Betis and Tigres respectively.

Rodrigo De Paul has completed a loan-to-buy move to Inter Miami and Simeone’s midfield will look very different with Alex Baena, Thiago Almada and Johnny Cardoso all landing in Madrid.

Koke fires Atletico Madrid season message

Captain Koke will be one of the few enduring faces in Simeone’s engine room and he knows the new players must step up to justify the club’s huge investment.

“Anything short of competing with Real Madrid and Barcelona next season will be a disappointment. They [the new players] must show their level and talent from the start,” as per Diario AS.

“The new guys are competing very well. They’re coming to contribute to the squad.”

Atletico Madrid will now kick off their preseason campaign against Porto on August 3 with the league season starting for Simeone away at Espanyol on August 17 at the RCDE Stadium.