Former Barcelona midfielder tipped for La Liga return

Real Betis are reportedly looking at former Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo as a transfer option ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Los Verdiblancos ended the 2024/25 campaign in sixth spot in the final La Liga rankings as Manuel Pellegrini’s side landed a return to the UEFA Europa League.

Defeat to Chelsea in the Conference League final was the one negative but Pellegrini remains optimistic over the coming months.

However, the Chilean coach will need to rebuild several areas of his squad, following some key summer exits and the need for reinforcements at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Real Betis 2025/26 transfer latest

Pellegrini opted to activate a purchase clause on former loanee Natan from Napoli following a strong showing last season.

Spain international Rodrigo Riquelme has also landed from Atletico Madrid following Johnny Cardoso’s move in the opposite direction.

Veteran goal keeper Rui Silva and Jesus Rodriguez have also moved on and there is a growing sense of more bodies being needed in midfield to fill the Cardoso void.

Arthur Melo on Real Betis transfer radar

Despite another European qualification, Pellegrini’s ability to buy players is still restricted, and he is looking for bargains in the market.

Reports from Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte – via Mundo Deportivo – claim Melo has now been highlighted as an attainable option.

The report claims talks are already underway between Melo’s representatives and Real Betis with Juventus keen to offload him permanently next month.

The ex-Barcelona playmaker has triggered two successive contract extensions ahead of previous loan exits and his current deal in Turin runs until 2027.

He has spent the last three seasons out on loan, at Liverpool, Fiorentina and most recently at Girona, with Juventus determined to move him on.

That desperation could play into Pellegrini’s hands, as he aims for a deal of around €5m, with Juventus paying off the majority of his ongoing contract in Italy.