David Beckham reveals why Inter Miami signed Rodrigo De Paul

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has completed his delayed switch to join up with MLS side Inter Miami.

De Paul has been in talks with the USA side since Atletico Madrid’s exit from the FIFA Club World Cup and the final details have now been agreed.

The experienced midfielder now links up with former Argentina international teammate Javier Maschaerano and current captain Lionel Messi in Florida.

The 31-year-old has joined on loan until the end of 2025, as per the end of the MLS regular season, with the option to activate a permanent transfer clause at the start of 2026 until 2029.

De Paul delight at Inter Miami challenge

De Paul has spoken of his delight at wrapping up the agreement in a bold new career chapter.

“What brings me to Inter Miami is the desire to compete, to win titles, to write pages in the club’s history,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s a club that’s shaping up to be great, to have a long history, so that many people will follow this incredible team.”

De Paul’s departure will also allow Diego Simeone to reshape his own midfield back in Madrid following a major summer of investment at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Alex Baena, Thiago Almada and Johnny Cardoso have all arrived in the Spanish capital and it’s likely Simeone wiill start all three in 2025/26.

Beckham backs De Paul in Inter Miami adventure

That effectively made up De Paul’s mind, but Inter Miami owner David Beckham has insisted he still has plenty to offer his new team.

“He brings experience, passion and quality to the team. Rodrigo is a player I’ve admired for many years.

“As a leader, he’s contributed greatly to the teams he’s played for, especially his national team, Argentina.”

Next summer’s World Cup is a key motivator for De Paul in his move to the USA with Argentina already qualified with two games still to play in 2025.