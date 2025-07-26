Como make Nico Paz transfer offer to Real Madrid

COMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Nico Paz of Como 1907 looks o during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Juventus at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on February 07, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Serie A side Como are confident of retaining Nico Paz despite Real Madrid’s lingering link to their star man.

Paz was linked with a possible return to Madrid last month, as part of Xabi Alonso’s ongoing squad rebuild in the Spanish capital, but he opted against an offer.

New defenders have been the focus for Alonso, with Alvaro Carreras joining fellow new arrivals Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold – and Franco Mastantuono will land in August – after he turns 18.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to sell Paz last summer as he accepted an offer for the highly-rated midfielder from Como for around €6m.

However, the club are still keeping their options open on him, as part of a structured exit package with Cesc Fabregas’ side.

That included three separate buy-back options that would come into effect in 2025, 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Nico Paz’s Real Madrid return clause explained

The first of those, worth €8m, was triggered at the start of the summer, but as per Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia), Real Madrid did not activate it before its expiry.

The situation will be reviewed again in 2026, if Paz maintains his level in Serie A, on the back of a solid first year under Fabregas.

The Canarian-born playmaker netted six league goals – with only two Como players scoring more – and eight league assists, bettered only by three players in Serie A.

A similar campaign in 2025/26 will keep him firmly on Real Madrid’s radar and Mundo Deportivo claim Como want to avoid losing him.

Fabregas wants to strike a deal to buy his remaining 50% of rights from Real Madrid – to effectively remove their influence – and delete the two remaining exit clauses.

With Real Madrid not losing out as it stands, they could demand at least another €6m to relinquish the 50%, plus an additional payment on the clauses.