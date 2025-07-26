Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona three years ago, and during that period, he has established himself as a club icon. 101 goals in 147 appearances speaks for itself, and he will hope to find the back of the net on many more occasions during the 2025-26 season.

On the upcoming campaign, Lewandowski has given his thoughts on Carrusel Deportivo (via MD) upon touchdown in Japan, where Hansi Flick’s squad are starting their pre-season schedule. He believes that it will be more difficult for Barcelona to be successful on all fronts, compared to the 2024-25 season.

“The most important thing is the titles we want to win. I can help with my performances, but the important thing is the team’s objective. This year is going to be more difficult, because all the teams want to beat us. We are here to prepare well for the season and we can improve things, we have to take a step forward and improve things.”

The 2025-26 campaign could be Lewandowski’s last as a Barcelona player, with his contract due to expire in less than 12 months’ time. On the matter, the 36-year-old – who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia next summer – issued a coy update.

“There are many things in my head. For me the important thing is not what happens at the end of the season, but what I can do in the current season. I have peace of mind, let’s look at this season first.”

Lewandowski gives reaction to Marcus Rashford arrival

Lewandowski was also asked about Marcus Rashford, who joined Barcelona earlier this week from Manchester United.

“He is a player with enormous talent. I remember we played Manchester United (in 2023) and Marcus was in really good shape. He can help us and he can play in different positions. There are many games, so he needs to be like that.”